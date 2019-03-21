Mary Louise "Mary Lou" Baumgardner, 78, Georgetown, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at her residence.
|
She was born on April 19, 1940 in St. Mary's.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Joseph Hilman Wheatley and Mary Louise Mattingly Wheatley; brother, Joe Wheatley; and sister, Joyce Ann Smith.
Survivors include: her husband, Louis T. Baumgardner of Georgetown; daughter, Lisa Louise Lockhart of Lancaster; three sons, Gregory Thomas Baumgardner of Tampa, Florida, and Gary Allen Baumgardner and Joseph Eric Baumgardner, both of Georgetown; three brothers, Pat Wheatley of Lebanon, and Louis Wheatley and Larry Wheatley, both of Springfield; two sisters, Debbie Williamson of Louisville and Pam Surritt of Frankfort; and four grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at St. Charles Catholic Church with interment in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers were Greg Baumgardner, Gary Baumgardner, Eric Baumgardner, Garrett Ross Baumgardner, Stan Lockhart, and Tim Surritt.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Mar. 27, 2019