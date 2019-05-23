Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louise (Wathen) Harmon. View Sign Service Information Campbell-DeWitt Funeral Home 491 West Main Street Lebanon , KY 40033 (270)-692-2197 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Louise Wathen Harmon, 83, Lebanon, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at her residence after an illness.

She was born on June 2, 1935, to the late James Robert Wathen and Anna Lucille Abell Wathen.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, John Leslie Harmon; great-granddaughter, Ariya Louise Spalding; brothers, Bobby Wathen and George Wathen; and sisters, Lula Murphy, Adeline Hughes, Clarice Hughes, Beatrice Buckman, Lucille Drury, and Judy Mae Antle.

Survivors include: her daughters, Anita Brockman and Debbie Lanham, both of Lebanon; grandchildren, Jeremy Harmon (Julie), Cody Brockman (Josh), Casey Spalding (Frank), and Kurt and John Lanham, all of Lebanon; great-grandchildren, Presley Harmon, Rosalyn Spalding, and Darrah Mattingly; brothers, Bill Wathen of Louisville and Joe McGee Wathen (Jeanette) of LaGrange, and Tommy (Bonnie) Wathen of Campbellsville; and sister, Helen Ann Murphy of Lebanon.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Lebanon.

Visitation is Thursday, May 23, at 4 p.m. at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, with prayer service starting at 7 p.m.

Pallbearers are Jeremy Harmon, Cody Brockman, Casey Spalding, Kurt Lanham, John Lanham, Presley Harmon, Darrah Mattingly, and Rosalyn Spalding.

Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Lee Kirkland, Jimmy Myrt Caldwell, and all nieces and nephews.

Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

