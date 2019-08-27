Mary Lucy Wilkerson, 96, passed away on Aug. 24, 2019 at Springfield Nursing and Rehab.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; two sons, Shelby Tate Jr. and Samuel Estel Tate; two daughters, Florance Ann Tate and Thelma Sue Atkins; two brothers, Johnny B. Wilkerson and Buck Wilkerson.
Survivors include: seven daughters, Florence Bauer, Anna Catherine Hogue, both of Mt. Washington, Mary Lee Reardon, Mary Embry, both of Springfield, Virginia Hardin, Dorothy Reardon, both of Lebanon, and Jane Marie Tungate of Campbellsville; five sons, John Tate, Partner Tate, both of Springfield, Billy Tate and Ricky Tate, both of Lebanon, and Herman Tate of Hodgensville; 35 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 28, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon. Bro Richard Curtsinger will officiate.
Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Aug. 27, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Partner Tate, Bernie Tate, James Hardin, Jimmy James Tungate, Buddy Tate Jr., and Matthew Reardon.
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Sept. 4, 2019