Service Information Bosley Funeral Home 246 South Proctor Knot Avenue Lebanon , KY 40033 (270)-692-3187

Mary Magdalene Ford, 93, Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Cedar's of Lebanon Nursing Home.

She was born on June 18, 1925 in Washington County.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, William Ernest and Mary Elizabeth Hill; children's father, Joseph L. Ford; son, Joseph "Buddy" Ford; daughter, Frances "Frankie" Gabehart; six brothers, James Franklin Hill, John Henry Hill, Ernest William Hill, Jessie Reed Hill, Virgil Ray Hill, and Charles Wesley Hill; and sister, Helen May Roberts.

Survivors include: two sons, Billy (Pam) Ford of Campbellsville and James Ford (companion, Christie Perkins) of Lebanon; six daughters, Theresa (Wesley) Simpson of Lebanon, Dorothy (Dan) Carroll of Elizabethtown, Mary (Ricky) Wheatley of Raywick, Tammy (Curtis) Payne of Lebanon, Marty (Todd) Simpson of Gravel Switch, and JoAnn (Charlie) Atwell of Lebanon; 21 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 19, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in St. Augustine Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Joseph Ford, Adam Atwell, Brian Payne, Joshua Brockman, Jason Wheatley, and Chris Wheatley.

