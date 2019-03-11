Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Patricia Sayre. View Sign

Mary Patricia Sayre, age 87, Lebanon, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at Cedars of Lebanon Nursing Home in Lebanon.

Born July 2, 1931 in Calvary, she was preceded in death by: her husband, Cecil Sayre; parents, George Bowen Luckett and Anna Corine Buckman Luckett; three brothers, Marvin Luckett, Don Luckett, and Leo Luckett; a sister, Betty Lee Luckett Young; and three grandchildren, James Kenneth Wright, Jr., Josh Wright, and Amy Wright Porter.

Survivors include: two sons, James Kenneth "Kenny" (Debbie) Wright of Lebanon and Carl Richard "Ricky" (Mary Ellen) Wright of Calvary; a daughter: Kathryn Ann "Kathy" Wright (Steve) Brockman of Summerfield, North Carolina; three sisters, Nellie Jane Brady of Calvary, Mary Bowling of Bardstown and Margaret Angela Luckett Smith of Calvary; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in Calvary. Interment followed in the church cemetery. A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. on March 3 at the funeral home with Deacon Dennis May officiating.

Pallbearers were Bo Wright, Adam Brockman, Kyle Wright, Cameron Harrod, John Austin Wise and B.J. Buckler.

Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of the arrangements.

246 South Proctor Knot Avenue

Lebanon , KY 40033

(270) 692-3187

