Mary Rita Reynolds Nally, 67, Loretto, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at Cedars of Lebanon Nursing Home.

She was born July 21, 1953 in Marion County. She was a former employee of the old Fruit of the Loom factory in Campbellsville and Spring View Hospital. She enjoyed reading and helping out with events at the St. Joe Community Center.

She was preceded in death by: her father, Alton Reynolds; her mother, Anna Louise Thomas Reynolds Abell; her stepfather, Paul Abell; and her infant twin brother, Raymond Reynolds.

Survivors include: her husband of 48 years, Billy Nally; one son, Jason Lee Nally (Rachel) of Louisville; one daughter, Julie Ann Grant (Kevin) of Knifley; one granddaughter, Hazel Anna Nally; one stepgrandson, Logan Grant; seven siblings, Michael Reynolds of Mount Washington, Jeff Reynolds (Judy) of Bardstown, Ken Reynolds of Louisville, Mary Lou Brock (Keith) and Martha Alice Mattingly, all of Lebanon, J.T. Reynolds (Kathy) of St. Joe, and Robbie Reynolds (Jane) of Bardstown.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept.2, at Saint Charles Catholic Church, 675 Highway 327, Lebanon, with burial in Saint Joe Cemetery. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will officiate.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joe Community Center, c/o Frank Reynolds, 300 Clear Creek Road, Raywick, KY 40060.

Pallbearers are Jeff Reynolds, Robbie Reynolds, Michael Reynolds, Charles Thompson, Michael Nally, and Trevor Mattingly.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50 percent occupancy. Therefore, visitors during busy periods may be asked to wait until others leave before entering. No food or beverages may be sent or shared at this time. Facemasks are required and hand washing and social distancing are encouraged.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

