Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mary Sally Mudd Porter, 79, Lebanon, departed this life on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at Kindred Hospital in Louisville.

She was born on July 12, 1939 and was a native of Washington County. Sally previously worked at Fruit of the Loom in Campbellsville. She is best described as a joyful person, continuous smile on her face, and loved to play bingo. She always brought joy to the room, never met a stranger, loved little and big kids, loved to cook, and enjoyed people eating her cooking. She continued on with the yearly ham breakfast on Ham Days that her husband, Billy started many years ago. She will be truly missed.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, William Frances "Billy" Porter; her parents, Ed and Mary Ellen "Dolly" Moore Mudd; a daughter, Sara Bertha; three sisters, Mary Rose "Rodey" Reed, Lily Marie "Titter" Gerton, Isabelle Marie "Belle" Lydian; and two brothers, Lewis Edward "Buster" Mudd and Thomas Eugene "Genie" Mudd Sr.

Survivors include: four sons, Charles Raymond Mudd, William Francis "Frank" Porter, Rodney Brian Porter, and William Francis Jermaine Porter (son/grandson); one sister, Lucille "Cille" (Gene) Groves; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with interment in the church cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Marco Adams, Gerald Thornton, James Furmon, Steff Lancaster, Lamont Kendrick, Chris Means, and George Smalley.

Honorary pallbearers were David Reed, Lawrence Eugene Lydian Jr., Norman Moore, Trey Abell, and Andre Staples.

Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

Mary Sally Mudd Porter, 79, Lebanon, departed this life on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at Kindred Hospital in Louisville.She was born on July 12, 1939 and was a native of Washington County. Sally previously worked at Fruit of the Loom in Campbellsville. She is best described as a joyful person, continuous smile on her face, and loved to play bingo. She always brought joy to the room, never met a stranger, loved little and big kids, loved to cook, and enjoyed people eating her cooking. She continued on with the yearly ham breakfast on Ham Days that her husband, Billy started many years ago. She will be truly missed.She was preceded in death by: her husband, William Frances "Billy" Porter; her parents, Ed and Mary Ellen "Dolly" Moore Mudd; a daughter, Sara Bertha; three sisters, Mary Rose "Rodey" Reed, Lily Marie "Titter" Gerton, Isabelle Marie "Belle" Lydian; and two brothers, Lewis Edward "Buster" Mudd and Thomas Eugene "Genie" Mudd Sr.Survivors include: four sons, Charles Raymond Mudd, William Francis "Frank" Porter, Rodney Brian Porter, and William Francis Jermaine Porter (son/grandson); one sister, Lucille "Cille" (Gene) Groves; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with interment in the church cemetery.Active pallbearers were Marco Adams, Gerald Thornton, James Furmon, Steff Lancaster, Lamont Kendrick, Chris Means, and George Smalley.Honorary pallbearers were David Reed, Lawrence Eugene Lydian Jr., Norman Moore, Trey Abell, and Andre Staples.Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Bosley Funeral Home

246 South Proctor Knot Avenue

Lebanon , KY 40033

(270) 692-3187 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Mar. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Lebanon Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close