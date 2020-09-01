Mary "Therese" Morris, 68, Raywick, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at Spring View Hospital after a brief illness.

She was one of 10 children of the late John Tyler and Emma Therese Miles Morris Sr. She was a member of Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church and attended Marion County Industries for several years. She had been a resident of Cedars of Lebanon for seven years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one nephew, Jason Morris.

Survivors include: five brothers, John (Joyce) Morris of Bardstown, David (Melvina) Morris, Alvin (Judy) Morris and Paul (Jeannie) Morris, all of Raywick, and Ned (Joyce) Morris of Lebanon; four sisters, Betty (Jim) Medley of Springfield, Lucy (Tony) O'Bryan, Myrtle Hutchins and Kay Morris, all of Bardstown; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 108 Main St., Raywick, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. David W. Naylor will officiate.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

In lieu of flowers, donations may go to The Marion County Association for the Handicapped, 1795 Campbellsville Road, Lebanon, KY 40033 or Hosparus Health of Green River, Green River Plaza, 295 Campbellsville Bypass #5, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50 percent occupancy. Therefore, visitors during busy times may be asked to wait until others leave before entering. Food or drink may not be sent or shared at this time. Face coverings are required and social distances and hand washing is encouraged. The services will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page for those who cannot attend.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



