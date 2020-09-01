1/1
Mary Therese Morris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary "Therese" Morris, 68, Raywick, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at Spring View Hospital after a brief illness.
She was one of 10 children of the late John Tyler and Emma Therese Miles Morris Sr. She was a member of Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church and attended Marion County Industries for several years. She had been a resident of Cedars of Lebanon for seven years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one nephew, Jason Morris.
Survivors include: five brothers, John (Joyce) Morris of Bardstown, David (Melvina) Morris, Alvin (Judy) Morris and Paul (Jeannie) Morris, all of Raywick, and Ned (Joyce) Morris of Lebanon; four sisters, Betty (Jim) Medley of Springfield, Lucy (Tony) O'Bryan, Myrtle Hutchins and Kay Morris, all of Bardstown; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 108 Main St., Raywick, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. David W. Naylor will officiate.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Deacon Joseph R. Dant.
In lieu of flowers, donations may go to The Marion County Association for the Handicapped, 1795 Campbellsville Road, Lebanon, KY 40033 or Hosparus Health of Green River, Green River Plaza, 295 Campbellsville Bypass #5, Campbellsville, KY 42718
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50 percent occupancy. Therefore, visitors during busy times may be asked to wait until others leave before entering. Food or drink may not be sent or shared at this time. Face coverings are required and social distances and hand washing is encouraged. The services will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page for those who cannot attend.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mattingly Funeral Home - Loretto
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
(270) 865-2201
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 1, 2020
You have our sympathies.
Junie, Carolyn and Alan Mattingly of Mattingly Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved