Mary Wanda Buckman, 85, Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital.
She was born on Aug. 15, 1934, in Marion County. Buckman was a homemaker and a member of St. Charles Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by: husband, Leo Buckman; parents, William Carl Williams and Mary Althea Russell; and three sisters, Carlita Browning, Sara Elder, and Nancy Daugherty.
Survivors include: her three sisters, Eleanor Caldwell, Jeanie Daugherty, and Suzanne Buckman, all of Lebanon; two brothers, Ed Williams of Lebanon and Larry Williams of Campbellsville; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20 at St. Charles Catholic Church with interment in Our Lady of the Hills Church Cemetery.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Jan. 29, 2020