Matthew Scott Smith
1982 - 2020
Matthew "Scott" Smith, 37, Bardstown, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
He was born Sept. 28, 1982 in Bardstown. He worked as a construction superintendent for BCD, enjoyed golfing and hunting, and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by: his grandfather, Thomas Sidebottom; grandparents, Robert and Martha Helen Smith; and father-in-law, Vic Peterson.
Survivors include: his wife, Emily Smith; daughter, Carlie Smith of Bardstown; son, Hudson Smith; parents, Randall and Teresa Smith; brother, Greg (Nikki) Smith, all of Bardstown; mother-in-law, Ann Peterson of Lebanon; two brothers-in-law, Michael (Janie) Peterson of Atlanta, Georgia and Paul (Kristen) Peterson of Lebanon; three nieces, Hailey Smith, Emma Smith, and Thea Peterson; grandmother, Linda Sidebottom of Springfield; and grandparents-in-law, Larry and Mary Paul Edelen of Springfield.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery. Rev. Terry Bradshaw will officiate.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, and 9-10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Barlow Funeral Home, Bardstown.
The family asks that instead of sending flowers, they would greatly appreciate donations being made to the scholarship fund that has been set up for his two children.-
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
