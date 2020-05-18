Mayola Thompson, 93, Finley, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

She was born on Jan. 4, 1927 in Marion County.

She was preceded in death by: husband, John Kelly Thompson; parents, John Walter and Ruby Brockman Newcome; daughter, Wilma Buckman; son, James Leon Thompson; and four brothers, William Bernard "Petie" Newcome, Ted Newcome, Gerald Newcome, and Earl Newcome.

Survivors include: son, Terry (Frances) Thompson of Finley; daughter, Mary Lee (J.E.) Vaughn of Finley; three sisters, Beverly Sue Newcome, Dorothy Jean Gupton, both of Campbellsville, and Ann Hughes of Lebanon; six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral was held with interment in Our Lady of the Hills Church Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Our Lady of the Hills Cemetery Fund.

Pallbearers were Daren Thompson, Darby Vaughn, Keaton Vaughn, Jay Stout, Ashton Lanham, and Hayden Lanham.

Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.