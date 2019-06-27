Mellwood H. Robinson, 78, Lebanon, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at University of Louisville Hospital.

He was born on May 30, 1941 in Bardstown.

He was preceded in death by: his wife, Anna Brown Robinson; father, George Mellwood Hocker; mother, Mary Catherine "Maud" Robinson Churchill; two sons, Mellwood "Wood" Robinson, Michael "Dee Dee" Robinson; two grandchildren, Montraze Robinson, A'lasia Linton; sister, Molly Churchill Sprinkle; and two brothers, Richard "Ricky" Churchill and Joseph "Joe" Churchill.

Survivors include his daughter, Angela Robinson Linton (Joseph) of Springfield; seven sisters, Mary Catherine Hickman (Morris) of Bloomington, Indiana, Sally Rimbert of Detroit, Michigan, Margaret Young, Rosie Churchill, Jennie Churchill, all of Louisville, and Carol Adams and Tammy Dawson, both of Springfield; two brothers, Horace Churchill of Springfield and James Churchill of Louisville; and 16 grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with interment in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers were Ttwan Churchill, Anthony Hickman, Kevin King, Carl Churchill, Myron Dawson, Raymond Helm, Tony Tonge, and James Furman.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Knights of St. Peter Cleaver.

Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.