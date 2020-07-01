Michael Kevin Glass Jr. was born to Michael and Sylinda Glass on June 17, 1988 at the Ireland Army Hospital in Fort Knox, Kentucky.

He was educated in the Jefferson County School System and was a 2006 graduate of Ballard High School.

After graduation, he attended Western Kentucky University and graduated from Brown Mackie College majoring in Architectural Design and Drafting.

Michael worked for several companies; United Parcel Service, Humana and most recently at Option Care Health. He possessed superlative computer skills and enjoyed his interpersonal interactions with his colleagues and clients. Michael was so much like his Dad. He enjoyed conversations about anything and everything. His laughter was infectious, and he was truly a loving and outgoing young man. He enjoyed music, sports, and computer games. Michael was an avid fan of the Louisville Cardinals and he enjoyed both basketball and football. He was devoted to his son, Michael Kevin Glass III (Tre`) and the two shared many unforgettable memories. On a special note, Tre` was called Tre` as he was named after his father and grandfather. Their legacy will remain forever.

Michael Kevin Glass Jr. went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 1, 2020. Leaving to cherish his memories is his devoted and loving mother, Sylinda Glass and loving son, Michael Kevin Glass III, (Tre`). His grandparents, James D. and Georgia Bell of Lebanon and special aunts, Marsha Weathers of Bardstown, (David) and Diana Oliver (Chuck) of Houston, Texas, Leah Glass of Brooklyn, New York, and an Uncle Justin Glass of Troy, New York as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Preceding Michael in death was his father, Michael Kevin Glass Sr., and grandparents, Beverly Glass and Arthur Glass and great-grandparents, Reverend and Mrs. George W. Bell.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at A.D. Porter and Sons Funeral Home, 4501 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY. Only 30 people at a time will be allowed in the visiting room. All guests are required to wear facemasks and to practice social distancing. The memorial service will be private.

