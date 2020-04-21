Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michelle Lynn "Shelly" Wilson. View Sign Service Information Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home 491 West Main Street Lebanon , KY 40033 (270)-692-2197 Send Flowers Obituary

Michelle "Shelly" Lynn Chastain Wilson, 49, Campbellsville, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at UofL Hospital.

Shelly was the precious daughter of Connie Chastain Wheatley and Michael "Mike" Chastain. Shelly was a beloved hairdresser, cafeteria manager, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She was a believer in Christ and often exemplified Christ's selfless and generous nature. She was admired by many for her driven work ethic, humorous personality, and endless love for her family and friends. Shelly was a 1989 graduate of Marion County High School and well known for her love of basketball. She became a skilled businesswoman and later came to be a valuable member of the Campbellsville Eagle family. She was a devoted advocate for foster children and loved to be near the water. She was described as compassionate, caring, faithful and loyal.

She was preceded in death by: her father, Michael "Mike" Chastain; and her most treasured grandmother, Beatrice "Ma" Sanders.

Survivors include: her mother, Connie Chastain Wheatley of Lebanon; her brother, Steve Chastain and wife, Merrit of Springfield; two cherished daughters, Mason Taylor "Masi" Wilson of Louisville and Sydney MaClay Wilson of Campbellsville.

A private funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, with burial in Old Liberty Cemetery. Pastor Adam Russell will officiate.

Expressions of sympathy are requested to be donations to Heritage Children Services Christmas Donation Fund and may be made at the funeral home.

Pallbearers are Steve Chastain, Michael Chastain, Andy Thomas, John Daniel Brockman, Richard Burress, David Petett, Danny Brockman, and Carl Lee.

Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

