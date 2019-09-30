Mike 'Nitehawk' Ringley, 55, Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at U.K. Medical Center in Lexington.
He was born on July 24, 1964 in Richmond, Indiana. He worked as a computer network engineer. He was the owner of an internet radio station called revolutionradiofreedomslips.com. His greatest passion was music. He enjoyed writing and performing his own songs. He was veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
He was preceded in death by: his father, Michael G. Ringley; his daughter, Stormy Rose Ringley; and his grandparents, Howard and Donna Oler and Glenn and Mary Ringley.
Survivors include: his wife of 20 years, Elizabeth Thompson Ringley; his mother, Mary Oler Coleman of New Castle, Indiana; one daughter, Arielle Ringley (Marcus) of Lebanon; three grandchildren, Aurora, Aizen and Silas Carr; one stepdaughter, Jordan Cronin (Shaun) of Paris, Tennessee; one stepgrandson, Jax; several nephews; and a special sister-in-law, Sheila Thompson of Lebanon.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Mattingly Funeral Home, Loretto. Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Cremation will follow the services.
Memorials to help with funeral expenses may be made at mattinglyfuneralhome.com or at the funeral home.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Oct. 2, 2019