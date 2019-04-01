Nancy Alice Morgeson, 91, Bradfordsville, died on March 29, 2019 in Winchester.
Morgeson was a native of Marion County and was preceded in death by: her parents, Ned and Lonie Lane Hollon; and her husband, Leslie "Buster" Morgeson.
Survivors include: a son, Joseph H. Morgeson of Bardstown; and a daughter, Leslie Roarx of Winchester.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. April 2, at Old Liberty Cemetery. Pastor Charlie Blevins will officiate.
Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home, Winchester, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2019