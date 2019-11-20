Nancye Ellen Carr Brady, 84, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Summit Manor Nursing Home in Columbia.
She was born on June 28, 1935, in Lebanon. Brady was a registered nurse.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Elmer Cleo Brady; parents, Francis Dean Carr Sr. and Bess O'Lean Dunn Carr; sister, Bess O'Lean "Betty" Carr Benefield; and two brothers, Frances Dean "Buddy" Carr Jr. and Ray Eugene Carr.
Survivors include: her daughter, Julie B. (Shelton) Young of Columbia; three step-grandchildren, Troy Young, Toby Young, and Traci Young Sharp; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Ryder Cemetery. Rev. Alvin Wren officiated.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form on contributions to Hosparus Health, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY 40205.
Pallbearers were James Adam Clark, Bradley Dean Clark, Logan Andrew Clark, Margaret Kristina Tellman, Tate David Sharpe, and John McElroy Grundy.
Honorary pallbearer was James Gerard "Roddy" Clark.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Nov. 27, 2019