Nellie Allen Mullins Richerson, 91, Lebanon, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon.

She was born April 30, 1929 in Marion County.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Everett "Les" Richerson; parents, Les Mullins and Mary Evelyn Minor Mullins; brothers, Robert Mullins, Conway Mullins, Rudolph Mullins, and Gerald Mullins; and grandson, David Sapp.

Survivors include: her sons, Jerry (Janice) Richerson, Terry (Sue) Richerson, and Barry (Kim) Richerson, all of Lebanon; daughters, Betty Joyce (Don) Witham of Campbellsville and Faye Sapp of Finley; brother, Melvin (Marlene) Mullins of Lebanon; sisters, Helen Hollon of Michigan and Laura Pearl Stevens of Pennsylvania; seven grandsons, Derick and Amanda Witham, Steven Sapp, Stuart and Evelyn Richerson, Zakk and Melanie Richerson, Nick Richerson, and Jason Richerson; granddaughters, Brittany Ford, and April Richerson; five great- grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Lebanon National Cemetery. Rev. Bill Proctor officiated.

Pallbearers were Derick Witham, Stuart Richerson, Steven Sapp, Zakk Richerson, Nick Richerson, Rick Richerson, Ronnie Richerson, and Brittany Ford.

Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

