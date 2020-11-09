1/
Nickie "Moonie" Robinson
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nickie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nickie "Moonie" Robinson, 48, departed this life on Oct. 31, 2020 at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
He was born on Nov. 11, 1971 in Marion County to Dorothy Ann "Terry" Williams and Michael "Joni" Lancaster. Nickie professed her faith with Christ at an early age by becoming a member of Belltown then later joined First Baptist Church where she served as the church custodian for many years.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Michael "Dee Dee" Robinson; sons, Montraze Robinson and Marcus Sanders; stepmother, Joni Lancaster; grandmother, Julia Parker; great-grandparents, John and Estella Sanders; special uncles, Richard and Charles Sanders; and a special aunt, Mildred "Chic" Sanders.
Left to cherish her memory are: two daughters, Jontavia Robinson and Bashia Robinson, both of Lebanon; two granddaughters, Ivy'onna Sanders and Zaniya Sanders, both of Lebanon; mother, Dorothy Ann (Terry) Williams of Lebanon; father, Michael (Joni) Lancaster of Lebanon; five sisters, Ronisha (Mont) Gowdy of Lebanon, Bernica Lancaster, Evelyn Davis, Ayrika (Nick) Morris, all of Louisville; and Terree Wakefield of Atlanta, Georgia; three brothers, Michael Powell, William Lancaster, and Kendrick Lancaster, all of Louisville; four uncles, William (Gloria) Sanders of Lebanon, Stephon Lancaster of Campbellsville, Alan Lancaster of Louisville, and James Sanders of Lebanon; aunt, Geneva (Charles) Bell of Lebanon; special friend, Michael Young Sr.; sister-in-law, Angela (Jody) Linton of Springfield; and nieces and nephews, Tyshay, Montraze, Kenclraya, Kenniya, Shamiya, Christopher, Peyton, Stephon, Alexius, and Optimus.
Moonie loved all of her family and friends, including: Aretha Porter, Michelle Neal, Cheryl Hayden, and a special brother, Rick Sanders.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Ryder Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Joseph Calhoun, Clayton Whitlock, Quay Hamilton, Richard Scott, Faqwan Calhoun, Brian Dunn, Tummy Douglas, Adrian Porter, Richard Calhoun, and Elton Scott.
Honorary pallbearers were Taron Sanders, Marlis Scott, Rick Sanders, Ramont Churchill, Cheryl Hayden, Micheele Neal, Aretha Porter, Micheelle Doolin, and Ty'Shay Epps.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved