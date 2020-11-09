Nickie "Moonie" Robinson, 48, departed this life on Oct. 31, 2020 at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

He was born on Nov. 11, 1971 in Marion County to Dorothy Ann "Terry" Williams and Michael "Joni" Lancaster. Nickie professed her faith with Christ at an early age by becoming a member of Belltown then later joined First Baptist Church where she served as the church custodian for many years.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Michael "Dee Dee" Robinson; sons, Montraze Robinson and Marcus Sanders; stepmother, Joni Lancaster; grandmother, Julia Parker; great-grandparents, John and Estella Sanders; special uncles, Richard and Charles Sanders; and a special aunt, Mildred "Chic" Sanders.

Left to cherish her memory are: two daughters, Jontavia Robinson and Bashia Robinson, both of Lebanon; two granddaughters, Ivy'onna Sanders and Zaniya Sanders, both of Lebanon; mother, Dorothy Ann (Terry) Williams of Lebanon; father, Michael (Joni) Lancaster of Lebanon; five sisters, Ronisha (Mont) Gowdy of Lebanon, Bernica Lancaster, Evelyn Davis, Ayrika (Nick) Morris, all of Louisville; and Terree Wakefield of Atlanta, Georgia; three brothers, Michael Powell, William Lancaster, and Kendrick Lancaster, all of Louisville; four uncles, William (Gloria) Sanders of Lebanon, Stephon Lancaster of Campbellsville, Alan Lancaster of Louisville, and James Sanders of Lebanon; aunt, Geneva (Charles) Bell of Lebanon; special friend, Michael Young Sr.; sister-in-law, Angela (Jody) Linton of Springfield; and nieces and nephews, Tyshay, Montraze, Kenclraya, Kenniya, Shamiya, Christopher, Peyton, Stephon, Alexius, and Optimus.

Moonie loved all of her family and friends, including: Aretha Porter, Michelle Neal, Cheryl Hayden, and a special brother, Rick Sanders.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Ryder Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Joseph Calhoun, Clayton Whitlock, Quay Hamilton, Richard Scott, Faqwan Calhoun, Brian Dunn, Tummy Douglas, Adrian Porter, Richard Calhoun, and Elton Scott.

Honorary pallbearers were Taron Sanders, Marlis Scott, Rick Sanders, Ramont Churchill, Cheryl Hayden, Micheele Neal, Aretha Porter, Micheelle Doolin, and Ty'Shay Epps.

Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

