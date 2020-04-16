Nina Devonne Hunt, 42, passed away on April 7, 2020.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Millard Hunt and Shirley Wise; and brother, James R. Wise.
Survivors include: two daughters, Paige Carlton (Ryan) and Haley Carlton (Troy); three grandchildren, Carson Gass, Jax Gass, and Mia McElroy; six brothers, Michael (Denise) Hunt of Campbellsville, Gary (Joann) Wise, Michael (Kim) Wise, Joseph Wise, William Rodgers, all of Lebanon, and John (Dianna) Wise of Georgia; three sisters, Louise (Peanut) Lawson of Campbellsville, Lisha Wise, and Stephanie Wise of Raywick.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. April 10, at Ryder Cemetery. Pallbearers were Tabitha Netherland, John Wise, Michael Wise, Joe Pittman, Chubby Wise, Gary Wise, Ryan, and Slow Jack.
Campbell-DeWitt Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 22, 2020