Norma Hundley Whitehouse, 78, Lebanon, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019.
She was born on Nov. 2, 1940 in Perryville. She worked many years at Houchins Grocery. She was a member of Lebanon Christian Church and the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, William "Fuzzy" Whitehouse; parents, Prall and Mary Cocanougher Hundley; and brother, Lynn Hundley.
Survivors include: son, Chuck Whitehouse (Linda) of Campbellsville; daughter, Angie W. Ornstein (Rich) of Lexington; fiancé, Morris E. Owen of Lebanon; brother, Charlie Hundley of Danville; sister, Phyllis Hundley Young of Danville; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Old Liberty Cemetery. Bro. Michael Luke officiated.
Pallbearers were Hank Whitehouse, Myra Lynn Whitehouse, Kelvin Hundley, Josh Taylor, Tina Thiron, and Michael Thiron.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on June 26, 2019