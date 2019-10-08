Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 (270)-865-2201 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 View Map Prayer Service 7:00 PM Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church 108 Main Street Raywick , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Norman Jerome 'Jerry' Domann, 93, Raywick, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Cedars of Lebanon Nursing Center.

He was born Feb. 16, 1926, in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a retired employee of General Motors in Parma, Ohio. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of World War II serving in the Philippine Islands and he served two years in the Peace Corps in Jamaica. He was a Trappist Monk from 1952-65. He was a Fourth Degree Knight with the Bardstown Knights of Columbus Council #1290, a Third Order Lay Dominican and a member of Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Raywick.

He was preceded in death by: his wife, Mary Lee Simcic Domann; his father, Frank Jerome Domann; his mother, Teresa J. Gaertner Domann; one sister, Patricia Kavlich; and three brothers, Bernard, David, and Charles Domann.

Survivors include: one daughter, Teresa Frances Ruhl of Cleveland, Ohio; one son, Nathan Victor Domann (Alyssa) of Brunswick, Ohio; five grandchildren; two sisters, Marie Domann and Delores Dant, both of Parma, Ohio; and special friends, Robert and Phyllis Daugherty of Raywick.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 108 Main Street, Raywick, with burial in the church cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard. Rev. David Naylor will preside. Rev. James O'Connor will concelebrate.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Memorials may go toward Masses.

Pallbearers are Jamie Daugherty, Dan Scholl, Lee Brahm, Richard Hughes, and Robert Daugherty.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Norman Jerome 'Jerry' Domann, 93, Raywick, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Cedars of Lebanon Nursing Center.He was born Feb. 16, 1926, in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a retired employee of General Motors in Parma, Ohio. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of World War II serving in the Philippine Islands and he served two years in the Peace Corps in Jamaica. He was a Trappist Monk from 1952-65. He was a Fourth Degree Knight with the Bardstown Knights of Columbus Council #1290, a Third Order Lay Dominican and a member of Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Raywick.He was preceded in death by: his wife, Mary Lee Simcic Domann; his father, Frank Jerome Domann; his mother, Teresa J. Gaertner Domann; one sister, Patricia Kavlich; and three brothers, Bernard, David, and Charles Domann.Survivors include: one daughter, Teresa Frances Ruhl of Cleveland, Ohio; one son, Nathan Victor Domann (Alyssa) of Brunswick, Ohio; five grandchildren; two sisters, Marie Domann and Delores Dant, both of Parma, Ohio; and special friends, Robert and Phyllis Daugherty of Raywick.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 108 Main Street, Raywick, with burial in the church cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard. Rev. David Naylor will preside. Rev. James O'Connor will concelebrate.Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Deacon Joseph R. Dant.Memorials may go toward Masses.Pallbearers are Jamie Daugherty, Dan Scholl, Lee Brahm, Richard Hughes, and Robert Daugherty.Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Oct. 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lebanon Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close