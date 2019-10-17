Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Kenneth Miller. View Sign Service Information Campbell-DeWitt Funeral Home 491 West Main Street Lebanon , KY 40033 (270)-692-2197 Send Flowers Obituary

Norman Kenneth Miller, 79, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the Village of Lebanon Nursing Home after an illness.

Miller was a teacher for 22 years for the Marion County School system. He retired in 1982. He was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church and self-taught gun-smith hobbiest.

He received his bachelor's at Campbellsville University and his master's from Western Kentucky University in education, math, and science. He also taught physics and chemistry. He taught at St. Charles and Marion County High School.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Willie Albert and Mattie Huber Miller.

Survivors include: his wife of 56 years, Lyla Carol Miller of Lebanon; one daughter, Lisa Carol Miller of Lebanon; three nephews; six nieces; one uncle, Herman Huber; and numerous cousins and friends.

Family request visitors from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday Oct. 21, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home with burial in Mt. Washington Cemetery. Dr. David Whitlock will officiate.

Pallbearers are Steve Brady, Ryan Mattingly, Bill Proctor, Keith Miller, Robert Miller, and Norman Gribbins.

