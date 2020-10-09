1/1
Pamela Renee Anderson
1963 - 2020
{ "" }
Pamela Renee Anderson, 57, Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at University of Kentucky Medical Center.
She was born on Jan. 18, 1963 in Lebanon. Pamela was a graduate of Marion County High School. She then went on to earn an associate's degree of science from St. Catharine College. She was working as a radiation therapist.
She was preceded in death by: father, Robert Albert "Buck" Thompson.
Survivors include: daughter, Laura (B.J.) Higdon Thompson of Raywick; two sons, Daniel Higdon of Lebanon and Seth Anderson of Campbellsville; mother, Shirley Ann Thompson of Lebanon; sister, Michelle Keegan of Millersville, Maryland; and three grandchildren, Wyatt, Keira, and Evelyn Thompson.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Ryder Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Lisa Dixon, Missy Mills, Rita Graves, Mitchel Lucas, Tom Travers, and Sissy Leake.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences

October 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Leslie Neal
Friend
