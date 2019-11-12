Patricia J. Barnes, 81, formerly of Saint Francis and the Portland area of Louisville, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Colonial Nursing Home in Bardstown.
She was a former secretary at Saint Anthony Church in Portland.
She was preceded in death by: her husbands, Jondal Tony Burden Sr. and Thomas Barnes; one son, Jondal Burden Jr.; father and mother, Francis Arvil and Mary Catherine Smith Higdon; her stepmother, Valeria Medley Higdon; two brothers, John Henry Higdon and James Marion "Jimmy" Higdon; and two sisters, Maria Goretti Higdon and Mary Evelyn Grindle.
Survivors include: one daughter, Sheila Burke of Raeford, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Jondal Tony Burden III, Amy Renee Burden, Michael Anthony Burke, Damian Keneth Burke, and Nadia Marie Burke; seven great-grandchildren and three great-great- grandchildren; two sisters, Joan Marie Mattingly (Francis) of Loretto and Norma Lindgren of Winter Haven, Florida; seven brothers, Rev. Francis B. Higdon M.M. of New York, Joseph Donald Higdon (Joanne) of Tucson, Arizona, Charles William Higdon (Norma) of Pickerington, Ohio, Francis Arvil Higdon Jr. (Barbara) of Euless, Texas, William Anthony Higdon (Sue) of Payson, Arizona, Thomas Wayne Higdon (Nancy) of Tacoma, Washington, and Paul Vincent Higdon (Janice) of Louisville.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Saint Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, 174 North Main Street, New Haven, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Matt Hardesty will preside.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 4 p.m.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Nov. 20, 2019