Patrick Glen "Duck" Lanham, 69, Lebanon, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on July 8, 1950 in Marion County. Lanham was a United States Army veteran and a retired cabinetmaker.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Charlie Lanham and Lucille Bandy Lanham.
Survivors include: his son, Patrick Craig Lanham (Amanda) of Lebanon; daughter, Michelle (Brad) Mattingly of Lebanon; two brothers, Darrell Lanham and Gary Lanham; and two sisters, Sue L. Settles and Laura Lane.
A private service was held for immediate family followed by cremation.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 22, 2020