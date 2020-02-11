Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Thomas Ridgeway. View Sign Service Information Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home 491 West Main Street Lebanon , KY 40033 (270)-692-2197 Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Thomas Ridgeway, 60, went home to be with his heavenly father in the early morning hours of Feb. 10, 2020, lovingly surrounded by his family and friends.

He was born on Sept. 27, 1959, in Lebanon, to the late Leamos and Mary Catherine Simpson Ridgeway. Paul was educated in the Marion County Public School System and left high school to join the United States Navy. After he left the Navy, he met his wife, Charla DeAnn Billingsley and the two married on Jan. 3, 1992. In 1998, Paul and Charla, welcomed their son into the world and in Feb. 2001, they welcomed their daughter. Paul was an outdoorsman, an avid fisherman and hardworking man who loved going on camping trips and tending to his backyard.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by: three brothers, James Irvin Abell, Roger Ridgeway, and Joe Lewis Hayden; and his two sisters, Clara Ridgeway Martin and Alice Ridgeway Williams.

Survivors include: his wife of 28 years, Charla Ridgeway; his son, Noah; his daughter, Olivia; four sisters, Lucy McCullough, Lora Crume, Edna Seabrooks, and Diane Sigala; two brothers, Donald Ridgeway and Percy Ridgeway; and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, with burial in Lebanon National Cemetery with full military honors.

Family is requesting visitation after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home.

Pallbearers are Noah Ridgeway, Jaybrien Seabrooks, Vince Bolone, Corey Crume, Alex Crume, and Jeremy Seabrooks.

Paul Thomas Ridgeway, 60, went home to be with his heavenly father in the early morning hours of Feb. 10, 2020, lovingly surrounded by his family and friends.He was born on Sept. 27, 1959, in Lebanon, to the late Leamos and Mary Catherine Simpson Ridgeway. Paul was educated in the Marion County Public School System and left high school to join the United States Navy. After he left the Navy, he met his wife, Charla DeAnn Billingsley and the two married on Jan. 3, 1992. In 1998, Paul and Charla, welcomed their son into the world and in Feb. 2001, they welcomed their daughter. Paul was an outdoorsman, an avid fisherman and hardworking man who loved going on camping trips and tending to his backyard.Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by: three brothers, James Irvin Abell, Roger Ridgeway, and Joe Lewis Hayden; and his two sisters, Clara Ridgeway Martin and Alice Ridgeway Williams.Survivors include: his wife of 28 years, Charla Ridgeway; his son, Noah; his daughter, Olivia; four sisters, Lucy McCullough, Lora Crume, Edna Seabrooks, and Diane Sigala; two brothers, Donald Ridgeway and Percy Ridgeway; and a host of other family and friends.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, with burial in Lebanon National Cemetery with full military honors.Family is requesting visitation after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home.Pallbearers are Noah Ridgeway, Jaybrien Seabrooks, Vince Bolone, Corey Crume, Alex Crume, and Jeremy Seabrooks. Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Feb. 19, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lebanon Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close