Paul William Farmer, 82, Lebanon, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at Taylor Regional Hospital.
He was born on Oct. 20, 1936 in Marion County.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Nathaniel Farmer and Sudie Hardesty Farmer; two brothers, Damian Farmer and Charles Henry Farmer; four sisters, Zelma Farmer, Mildred Farmer, Ethel Hunt, and Corinne Hunt.
Survivors include: his good friend, Nancy Ohearn of Louisville; brother, Robert Farmer of Finley; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in New Market Cemetery. Rev. Steve Skaggs officiated.
Pallbearers were Bobby Joe Farmer, Pete Farmer, David K. Farmer, Darrell Dry, Tyler Fogle, and Aaron Fogle.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on May 22, 2019