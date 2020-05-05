Paula Raley, 50, Lebanon, passed away at 4:25 a.m., Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon.
A native of Marion County, she was born on Nov. 4, 1969 to the late Donald Keith Raley and Anna Catherine Sallee. She was a former cafeteria and daycare worker.
Survivors include: a son, Jedidiah Gabehart; and a daughter, Isabella Gabehart of Lebanon.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 4, at Carey & Son Funeral Home, Springfield. Rev. Earl Hazel officiated.
Cremation followed the services.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on May 13, 2020