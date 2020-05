Pearl Gertrude Mudd Nally, 80, Bardstown, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at her residence.She was born Nov. 20, 1939 in Fredericktown. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, yard selling, and was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.She was preceded in death by: her parents, Eugene and Pearl Mudd; sisters, Roberta McIntyre, Sr. Jean Gertrude Mudd, and Angela Peterson; and brothers, H.P. Mudd, Tom Mudd, Bernard Mudd, and Gonza Mudd.Survivors include: her loving husband, Sheridan "Joe" Nally of Bardstown; daughter, Cindy (Michael) Kidwell of Springfield; son, Terry (Mary Jo) Nally of Bardstown; grandson, Caleb Nally of Bardstown; sister, Geneva Mudd of Springfield; and brother, Joe (Mary) Mudd of Springfield.Her prayer service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Barlow Funeral Home, Bardstown, with burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery. Rev. Jason Harris and Rev. Michael Martin will officiate.Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.Memorial contributions may go to Flaget Cancer Center.Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.