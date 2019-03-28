Peggy Joyce Bright, 72, Bradfordsville, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on Oct. 9, 1946 in Marion County. She was a member of Bradfordsville Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Bobby Bright; parents, John Lanham and Virginia Smothers Lanham; three sisters, Goldie Buckman, Rita Edwards, and Lora Wren; and brother, Buddy Lanham.
Survivors include: her son, Bob Bright (Kay Graham Bright) of Spartanburg, South Carolina; daughter, Mitzi (Jim) Avritt of Lebanon; four grandchildren, Grant (Lauren) Avritt of Lexington, Madison Avritt of Nashville, Tennessee, Morgan Avritt of Louisville, and Ky Bright of Seattle, Washington; sister, Patsy Oberson; and brother, Wallace Lanham.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Bradfordsville Baptist Church with interment in Old Libery Cemetery. Rev. John Simpson officiated.
Pallbearers were Keith Bright, Kevin Bright, Josh Bright, Danny Dale Bright, D.J. Bright, and Caleb Buckman.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2019