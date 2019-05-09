Peggy Sue Wright, 74, Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Taylor Regional Hospital.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Larry Wright; and parents, Dudley and Hattie Tedder Votaw.
Survivors include: two daughters, Susan Belton of Campbellsville and Doris Wright of Lebanon.
She requested to be cremated, and those wishes were accorded her by L.R. Petty Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Campbellsville.
All services were held privately.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on May 15, 2019