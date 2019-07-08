Perry R. Riley, 69, Lebanon, passed away at 3:32 a.m., Monday, July 1, 2019 at the home of his son in Lebanon.
A native of Marion County, he was born on Oct. 25, 1949 to the late Leonard Thornton and Edna Frances Rakes Riley. He was a farmer and a retired employee of the Lincoln Homestead State Park.
He was preceded in death by: a brother, Leonard "Bud" Riley; sister, Martha Jane Tucker; a half-brother, Bobby Riley; and three half-sisters, Bessie Ratliff, Blanch Caudill, and Gladys Hardin.
Survivors include: a son, Josh Riley (Sarah) of Lebanon; a granddaughter, Abigail Rose Riley; a brother, Everett "Hop" Riley of Springfield; and a half-sister, Delica Windsor of Indiana.
Cremation was chosen and no funeral services were held.
His cremains were buried in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Gravel Switch.
Carey & Son Funeral Home, Springfield, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on July 10, 2019