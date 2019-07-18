Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bosley Funeral Home 246 South Proctor Knot Avenue Lebanon , KY 40033 (270)-692-3187 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bosley Funeral Home 246 South Proctor Knot Avenue Lebanon , KY 40033 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church Interment Following Services Lebanon National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Phillip Baxter Ivey, 69, Lebanon, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at UK Bluegrass Hospice Care in Lexington.

He was born on March 21, 1950 in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina. Ivey was a retired United States Army veteran and worked as a field medic. He was also a member of Lebanon First Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Alphonso Windfield Ivey and Ida Mae Carter Ivey.

Survivors include: his wife, Barbara Smalley Ivey of Lebanon; daughter, Anissa Ivey Pricher of Jacksonville, Florida; son, Mark Ivey of Deland, Florida; four grandchildren, Kristina Ivey, Mark Ivey, Cameron Pricher, and Kendall Pricher; three sisters, Loretta Ivey Jones of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, Pamella Ivey Chavis of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Paula Ivey Booth of Odenton, Maryland; four brothers, Bernard Ivey of Greensboro, North Carolina, Craig Ivey of Punta Gorda, Florida, Joseph Ivey of Newport News, Virginia, and Rodney Ivey of Bowie, Maryland; sister-in-law, Gloria Scott of Lebanon; and brother-in-law, Bobby Smalley of Lebanon.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, at First Baptist Church with interment in Lebanon National Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard. Rev. Tommy Calhoun officiated.

Pallbearers were Melvin Reese, Danny Pollard, Jimmy Higdon, Anthony Winston, William Sanders, and Hollis Owens.

Honorary pallbearers were George Smalley, Tommy Smalley, Raymond Furmon, Charles Neal, Elton Scott, and Marlis Scott.

