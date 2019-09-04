Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 (270)-865-2201 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 View Map Prayer Service 7:00 PM Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church 108 Main Street Raywick , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Phillip Wayne Lamkin, 55, Raywick, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at University of Louisville Hospital from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born on July 10, 1964 in Marion County. He operated Lamkin Auto Sales in Raywick and was a talented mechanic. He was a member of Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church. He loved cars and helping others.

He was preceded in death by: his father and mother, Howard Bertrand "Doc" and Ruby Mae Whitlock Lamkin; one infant son, Phillip Wayne Lamkin Jr.; and one sister, Mary Marcella Lamkin.

Survivors include his fiancé, Nancy Thompson Leigh; one daughter, Heather Lynn Lamkin (Brad Bertelkamp) of Bardstown; three stepsons, Daniel Leigh (Jessica Newton) of Manton, Jim Leigh (Jenny Cotton) of Nashville, Tennessee, and Payton Clark of Bardstown; three grandchildren, Jayden Lamkin, Paisley Brady, and Journey Brady; four step-grandchildren, Mason, Caleb, Tyler, and Hudson Leigh; three sisters, Darlene Hayden (Lester), Carol Garrett (Matthew), and Barbara Gordon (Kevin), all of Lebanon; five brothers, David Lamkin Sr. (Patricia), Joe Lamkin (Barbara), Jackie Lamkin (Tammy), Michael Lamkin (Becki), and Danny Lamkin (Heather), all of Raywick; and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 108 Main Street, Raywick, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. David Naylor will preside.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Pallbearers are his brothers and his brother-in-law, Kevin Gordon.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

