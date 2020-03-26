Porter Eugene "Turtle" Tungate Jr. (1962 - 2020)
Service Information
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home
491 West Main Street
Lebanon, KY
40033
(270)-692-2197
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home
491 West Main Street
Lebanon, KY 40033
View Map
Obituary
Porter Eugene "Turtle" Tungate Jr., 58, loving father and grandfather, passed away on March 23, 2020 at his home.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; and one brother, Sam James "Buck" Tungate.
Survivors include: his wife of 30 years and the love of his life, Delayna Tungate of Bradfordsville; two daughters, Bailey (Daniel) Tungate of Chaplin and Jessie (David) Adkins of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Lakeyn Elyse Adkins, Leighton Thomas Adkins, and Nathaniel James Adkins; three sisters, Geneva "Cookie" (Tom) Tharp, Jane Carol (David) May, both of Lebanon, and Sue Tungate Mattingly of Campbellsville; one brother, Jody Wayne (Mary Jane) Tungate of Bradfordsville; and a host of other friends and relatives.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, with burial in Old Liberty Cemetery. Bro. Darren Gilespie officiated.
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 1, 2020
