Porter Eugene "Turtle" Tungate Jr., 58, loving father and grandfather, passed away on March 23, 2020 at his home.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; and one brother, Sam James "Buck" Tungate.
Survivors include: his wife of 30 years and the love of his life, Delayna Tungate of Bradfordsville; two daughters, Bailey (Daniel) Tungate of Chaplin and Jessie (David) Adkins of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Lakeyn Elyse Adkins, Leighton Thomas Adkins, and Nathaniel James Adkins; three sisters, Geneva "Cookie" (Tom) Tharp, Jane Carol (David) May, both of Lebanon, and Sue Tungate Mattingly of Campbellsville; one brother, Jody Wayne (Mary Jane) Tungate of Bradfordsville; and a host of other friends and relatives.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, with burial in Old Liberty Cemetery. Bro. Darren Gilespie officiated.
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 1, 2020