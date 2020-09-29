1/1
Ralph Orville Wright
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph Orville Wright, 85, Gravel Switch, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on Oct. 18, 1934 in Marion County. He was an active farmer. Wright was a loving husband that went to the Loretto Motherhouse to see his wife for 10 years. He loved his children and was loved and respected by his children and many others.
He was preceded in death by: his wife, Margaret Rogers Wright; daughter, Kaye Coyle; son, William Ralph "Tom" Wright; grandson, Kevin Durbin Murphy; parents, Stanley and Florence Wright; four brothers, William (Helen) Wright, Clifton (Beulah), Ross, and Bruce Wright; three sisters, Ramona (Ferris) Rashid, Freda (A.J.) Hourigan, and Norma Wright.
Survivors include: his children, Vicki (Terry) Heinz, Frances "Sissy" (Durbin) Murphy, Bruce Wright, and Kim (Thad) Peterson; daughter-in-law, Marie Wright, all of Marion County; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Marie "Teenie" Wright.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Haysville Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Byron Shelton, Bill Shelton, Wesley Wright, Casey Wright, Dooley Wright, Austin Peterson, Cody Peterson, and Dylan Peterson
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus of Central Kentucky.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved