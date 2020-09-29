Ralph Orville Wright, 85, Gravel Switch, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on Oct. 18, 1934 in Marion County. He was an active farmer. Wright was a loving husband that went to the Loretto Motherhouse to see his wife for 10 years. He loved his children and was loved and respected by his children and many others.

He was preceded in death by: his wife, Margaret Rogers Wright; daughter, Kaye Coyle; son, William Ralph "Tom" Wright; grandson, Kevin Durbin Murphy; parents, Stanley and Florence Wright; four brothers, William (Helen) Wright, Clifton (Beulah), Ross, and Bruce Wright; three sisters, Ramona (Ferris) Rashid, Freda (A.J.) Hourigan, and Norma Wright.

Survivors include: his children, Vicki (Terry) Heinz, Frances "Sissy" (Durbin) Murphy, Bruce Wright, and Kim (Thad) Peterson; daughter-in-law, Marie Wright, all of Marion County; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Marie "Teenie" Wright.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Haysville Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Byron Shelton, Bill Shelton, Wesley Wright, Casey Wright, Dooley Wright, Austin Peterson, Cody Peterson, and Dylan Peterson

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus of Central Kentucky.

Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

