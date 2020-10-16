1/1
Randall Ray Walston
1948 - 2020
Randall Ray Walston, 72, Gravel Switch, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 13, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born on May 2, 1948 in Lebanon. He was a life-long truck driver for 39 years. Randall will be remembered for his joyous laugh and kind heart. He loved his family, God, and country and was an Army veteran. He enjoyed participating with his son during the truck pulls and spending time with family and friends. Randall was a member of the Abundant Life Assembly of God. 
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Carl Edward and Julia Helm Walston; brothers, Joseph Carl Walston and Leonard Walston; and sister, Rose Humes.
Survivors include: his wife of 49 years, Linda Wilcher Walston; two sons, Shawn and Brandon (Stephanie) Walston of Gravel Switch; five brothers, Terry (Pat) Walston, James Carl (Glenda) Walston, both of Lebanon, Mike Walston and David (Paula) Walston, both of Bradfordsville, and Joseph Howard Walston of Elizabethtown; sisters, Barbara Crist, Mary Virginia (Steve) Keith, Patricia (Terry) Wathen, Martha (Mitchell) Curtis, all of Lebanon, and Nancy (Richard) Crawhorn of Mt. Washington; and his beloved granddog, Dukie. 
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Lebanon National Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Kenny Sullivan, Kirk Cecil, Chris Walston, Ty Walston, Butch Wilcher, and Troy Mattingly.
Honorary pallbearer is Walter Kinser.
Bosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
