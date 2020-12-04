Ray Landon "Daddy Mac" Smalley, 57, born Nov. 11, 1963 in Lebanon, died Nov. 30, 2020.

He was a husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Following illness, Ray rekindled his love for pencil drawings and family time, including playing "Phase 10" with his wife, Beverly. Ray was known to dress sharp. Ray found a humorous way of reminding you, that you did not dress sharp. His light-hearted nature led him to create personal nicknames for his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include: his parents, Bobby and Beatrice Smalley; his wife, Beverly Bell Taul Smalley; his children, Eric (Laura "North Woodlawn") Bell. Brittany "Goat" (Justin) Reed, Chris-Topher (Mindy) Taul, Kendall Taul, Jalen "J-Bird", and David and Jacob Smalley; grandchildren, Tykeem "Ty" Hadden, Lanaya "Apple Head" and Braylee "Apple Baby" Reed, Kendyl "Apple Jack" and Kayton Thomas Taul, Brittany Rhyherd, and Cameron Oliphant; one great-grandchild, Avery Rhyherd; one sister, Karen Smalley; four brothers, George (Sandy) Smalley, Thomas "Kitty" Smalley, Phil (Dru) Taylor, and Brandon (Paula) Smalley; and four aunts, Pauline Taylor, Gloria Scott, Barbara Ivey, and Elizabeth Johnson.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services were private.

Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

