Rebecca Leean Lawson (1957 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "You have our sympathies."
    - Junie, Carolyn and Alan Mattingly of Mattingly Funeral Home
  • "Sorry for your loss thoughts and prayers with you guys "
    - Paul Waldeck
  • "Prayers for peace of mind and heart. So sorry to hear about..."
    - Julie Robey
  • "RIP Sis. Say hello to our Daddy for me. Love and miss you!"
    - John Patrick
  • "Rick: We are so sorry for your loss and your family is in..."
    - Debbe Steinhilber
Service Information
Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY
40037
(270)-865-2201
Obituary
Rebecca Leean Lawson, 62, Raywick, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at Spring View Hospital.
She was born on Feb. 7, 1957 in Crestline, Ohio to the late William and Betty Davis Patrick. She worked as a phlebotomist. She was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, an active grandparent and member of the Catholic faith. She had chosen to give the gift of life and became an organ donor.
Survivors include: her husband of 37 years, Rick Lawson; two sons, Ryan Lawson (Wanda Neal) of Raywick and Brian Hauck of Crestline, Ohio; two grandchildren, Skyler Hutchins and George Lawson; one sister, Loretta Hobbs (Don) of Hillsdale, Michigan; and one brother, John Patrick (Shelly) of Crestline, Ohio.
Non-ceremonial cremation was chosen.
Mattingly Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Oct. 2, 2019
