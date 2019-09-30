Rebecca Leean Lawson, 62, Raywick, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at Spring View Hospital.
She was born on Feb. 7, 1957 in Crestline, Ohio to the late William and Betty Davis Patrick. She worked as a phlebotomist. She was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, an active grandparent and member of the Catholic faith. She had chosen to give the gift of life and became an organ donor.
Survivors include: her husband of 37 years, Rick Lawson; two sons, Ryan Lawson (Wanda Neal) of Raywick and Brian Hauck of Crestline, Ohio; two grandchildren, Skyler Hutchins and George Lawson; one sister, Loretta Hobbs (Don) of Hillsdale, Michigan; and one brother, John Patrick (Shelly) of Crestline, Ohio.
Non-ceremonial cremation was chosen.
Mattingly Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Oct. 2, 2019