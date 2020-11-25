Regina Faye Buckman, 85, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at Cedar's of Lebanon Nursing Home.

She was born on Dec. 1, 1934 in Lebanon. Buckman was a retired bus driver for the Marion County School System.

She was preceded in death by: parents, Damien and Estelle Benningfield; sisters, Colleen Benningfield and Lois Williams; and brother, Greg Benningfield.

Survivors include: husband, J.C. Buckman of Lebanon; daughter, Michelle (Donnie) Farmer of Lebanon; sons, Mitchell (Diane) Buckman of Tennessee, Michael (Sandy) Buckman) Buckman of Indiana, John (Hollie) Buckman, and Brendan (Michelle) Buckman, both of Lebanon; sisters, Alice Januski of Lebanon and Paula Miles of Raywick; brothers, Bill (Sue) Benningfield, Bernard (Jewell) Benningfield, both of Lebanon, Damien Lee (Debbie) Benningfield of Shepherdsville, Joe Benningfield, and Lynn (Joyce) Benningfield, both of Lebanon; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19, funeral services were private with interment in Lebanon National Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Travis Farmer, Jayme Buckman, Chelsie Buckman, Luc Buckman, Lindsey Buckman, and Casey Tiller.

Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

