Rex Allen Moore Sr., 55, Lebanon, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Spring View Hospital.
He was born May 8, 1965 in Lebanon.
He was preceded in death by: father, Raymond Moore; mother, Sara Moore; and two brothers.
Survivors include: his wife of 37 years, Shiela Moore; two sons, Rick (Mandy) Moore and Adam (Breanna) Moore; two daughters, Janice (Richie) Hoppes and Brittany (Jared) Helm; brother, Chris Moore; 11 grandchildren, Nathaniel, Alexis, Ericka, Michael, Rebecca, Allyson, Elise, Gracelynn, Grayson, Skylar, and Lincoln; five sisters, Mona (Kenny) Sagracy, Gail (Mitchell) Cambron, Rosie (Robert) Williams, Doris (Harold) Orberson, and Annie Skaggs.
The family chose a private cremation.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.