Rex Allen Moore Sr.
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rex's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rex Allen Moore Sr., 55, Lebanon, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Spring View Hospital.
He was born May 8, 1965 in Lebanon.
He was preceded in death by: father, Raymond Moore; mother, Sara Moore; and two brothers. 
Survivors include: his wife of 37 years, Shiela Moore; two sons, Rick (Mandy) Moore and Adam (Breanna) Moore; two daughters, Janice (Richie) Hoppes and Brittany (Jared) Helm; brother, Chris Moore; 11 grandchildren, Nathaniel, Alexis, Ericka, Michael, Rebecca, Allyson, Elise, Gracelynn, Grayson, Skylar, and Lincoln; five sisters, Mona (Kenny) Sagracy, Gail (Mitchell) Cambron, Rosie (Robert) Williams, Doris (Harold) Orberson, and Annie Skaggs.
The family chose a private cremation.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved