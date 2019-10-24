Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rhoda Mae (Abell) Riley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our dear mother, Rhoda Mae Abell Riley, was surrounded by family when she passed away peacefully on Sept. 25, 2019.

She was born Aug. 27, 1932, to William Jesse Abell and Nellie Wayman Abell in Bradfordsville. She was the last remaining sibling of her family of four boys and three girls. Kentucky was her home. She attended Bradfordsville School. On December 31, 1951, she married Raymond C. Riley. They spent 67 years together. She lived with her parents while Raymond was overseas serving in Korea. When Raymond returned they were blessed with four beautiful children: Raymond Terry Riley (Adelfa) of Fresno, California, Stephen Hayes Riley (Allison) of Lebanon, Sharon Riley Merrill and the late Lee Merrill of Pleasant Grove, Utah, and Sheila Riley Ovard (Jerry) of Magna, Utah.

She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Rhoda cared about all the members of the Lebanon branch. She felt blessed serving in her callings for many years. She loved the Gospel and enjoyed attending the sacred temples with many of her friends. As a child she loved music as she taught herself piano and guitar and she also loved to roller skate. She was a country girl at heart, she loved spending time on the farm and mowing the yard and planting beautiful flowers. A freshly mowed lawn made her especially happy and she loved looking at it from her kitchen window.

Rhoda loved her family, especially the grandchildren. She had 13 grandchildren, which include: Brian Rogge, Megan Cadrin, Zachary Riley, Matthew Riley, Sarah Riley, David Laird, Lacey Peterson, Brett Merrill, Brandon Merrill, Crystal Browning, Karli Merrill, Caleb Merrill, and Olivia McMullin. She also had nine beautiful great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, William Jesse Abell and Nellie Wayman Abell; her brothers, William Alvie Abell, Jessie Don Abell, Carl Thurston Abell, Vernal Elton Abell; and her sisters, Nannie Rosalie King and Lillian Thompson Abell.

Funeral services were held 11 a.m. Sept. 30, at Spencer 5th Ward 3830 S 8000 W Magna, UT 84044 with interment in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Utah.

