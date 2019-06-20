Richard Alan "Richie" Bland was born on May 9, 2019 and joined his paternal grandfather, Richard Wathen "Richie" Bland; maternal great- grandparents, Edna and Gregory O'Daniel Jr., and Leroy Douglas; paternal great-grandparents, Aileene and James Viella "Chub" Hughes and Geneva R. and William Abbott Bland in heaven on June 15, 2019.

Survivors include: his mother and father, Makayla Elaine and Stuart Alan Bland; his brothers, Maverick Wright and Brayden Wohner; his maternal grandparents, Sheila O'Daniel and Roy (Darlene) Douglas; his paternal grandmother, Jenny Hughes Bland; his maternal great-grandmother, Beatrice Douglas; aunt, Trena (Aaron) Lee; uncles, Allen (Dawn) Douglas and Brian (Amy) Bland; and a host of great-aunts, uncles and cousins who will miss him dearly.

Despite his short time on earth, he was deeply loved and brought immense happiness and joy to those around him.

"Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart" -A.A. Mline.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in St. Augustine Church Cemetery. Dr. Chris Howlett officiated.

Honorary pallbearers were Brian Bland, Aaron Lee, Roy Douglas, and Dan Bland.

Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.