Richard Brandon Shawn Spalding, 29, Loretto, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Spring View Hospital, Lebanon.
He was born on Nov. 14, 1990, in Lebanon. Spalding was an electrician.
He was preceded in death by: his father, Richard Todd Spalding; and paternal grandfather, James Carl Spalding.
Survivors include his fiancée, Chasity Deering of Loretto; mother, Tanya Spalding of Lebanon; five children, Isabella Jade Spalding, Braxton Spalding, Zavery Michelle Spalding, Brianna Michelle Spalding, and Khloe Deering; maternal grandparents, Robert and Bessie Kay Hill of Lebanon; paternal grandmother, Helen Spalding of Lebanon; brother, Robert Todd Spalding of Lebanon; sister, Haley Victoria Spalding of Lebanon; and nieces and nephews, Aria Douglas and Chase Spalding Jaxson Shewmaker.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Ryder Cemetery. Rev. Clellan Hays officiated.
Active pallbearers were Robert Todd Spalding, Tracey Whitlock, Tyler Hill, Tyler Wethington, Justin Buck, and Toddy Gray.
Honorary pallbearers were Jazmine Langford, Shawn Hill, Jenna Langford, and John Austin Wise.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Jan. 29, 2020