Richard Morgeson, 85, passed away on May 28, 2019 at his residence after and illness.
He was preceded in death by: two daughters, Linda Ann Gammon and Gail Webb; two brothers, Randell Morgeson and Kenneth Morgeson; and three sisters, June Wright, Thelma Yates, and Audrey Morgeson.
Survivors include: his wife of 65 years, Margaret Sullivan Morgeson; one daughter, Connie (Danny) Shively of Lebanon; three sons, Tony (Carol) Morgeson, Greg (Gina) Thomas Morgeson, both of Lebanon, and Jack (Marquita) Morgeson of Harrodsburg; two sisters, Anna Mae Morgeson and Lynda Belle Morgeson Cooley, both of Bradfordsville; 10 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday May 31, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon. Bro. Roger Followell officiated.
Pallbearers were Butch Wilcher, Danny Wright, Terry Yates, Randy Morgeson, Demsey Sullivan, Kenny Sullivan, and Jerry Sullivan.
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on June 5, 2019