Richard Ray Smalley, 107, Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at the Village of Lebanon Nursing Home.

He was born on March 24, 1913 in Lebanon. Smalley was a longtime farmer and retired from Lebanon Vocational School.

He was preceded in death by: his wife, Mary Helen Smalley; two sons, Raymond Ray Smalley and James A. Smalley; and parents, William Henry Smalley and Mae Clark Smalley.

Survivors include: three sons, Joseph (Tina) Smalley of Lebanon, John E. (Janet) Smalley of Michigan, and Martin D. Smalley of Jeffersonville, Indiana; seven daughters, Anna Stith of Louisville, Rita Turner of Lebanon, Frances (Thomas) Graves, Thelma Rice, Catherine Smalley, Linda Wilkerson, all of Louisville, and Deborah (Jerry) Newby of Louisville; 28 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren; and 17 great-great-grandchildren.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services were private.

Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

