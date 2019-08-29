Rita Ann O'Daniel, 87, Lebanon, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at Colonial Nursing Home in Bardstown.
She was born on March 23, 1932 in Marion County. O'Daniel was a homemaker and a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Robert and Ruth Hays Borders; brother, Bobby Joe Borders; and two sisters, Mary Louis Hill and Irene Tate.
Survivors include: husband, Jeff O'Daniel of Lebanon; two sons, Robby (Pat) O'Daniel and Mark (Bernadette) O'Daniel, all of Lebanon; sister-in-law, Jerry Borders of Lebanon; five grandchildren, Stuart O'Daniel, Dana Deverall, Scottie Ann O'Daniel, T.J. O'Daniel, and Katie Clark; and 16 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with interment in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to The Marion County Good Samaritans Foundation, P.O. Box 807, Lebanon, KY 40033.
Pallbearers were Frank Bland, Steve Deverall, Miller O'Daniel, Bobby Miles, Bob Borders, and Ed Hill.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Sept. 4, 2019