Rita LaRose Purdom Waymon was blessed to live 84 wonderful years. She went home to heaven on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

She was born and raised in Bradfordsville and lived there for many years. At the time of her death she lived in Lebanon.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Lucian and Nell Purdom; her husband of 65 years, Joe Waymon; and a granddaughter, Monica Marie and great-granddaughter, Melia are both in heaven with their mammaw.

Survivors include: her daughters, Bonnie (George) Smothers and Debbie (David) Edwards, both of Lebanon. She was fondly known as Mammaw to three grandchildren, Joe (Rochelle) and Charlie (Kayla) Tungate and Amanda Wood and great- grandchildren Ethan and Layla Wood, Austin, Cameron, Kaden and Charlee Tungate, Kayedence Davila, and Kamden and Kayeslynn Haley.

LaRose enjoyed so many hobbies in her lifetime. She was an amazing cook, known for her biscuits and fried apple pies and pretty much everything else she cooked. No one ever left her house hungry. She was talented at so many things. She loved to quilt, sew, do crafts and work outside in her flowers. There really wasn't much she couldn't do. She owned several successful businesses during her lifetime including a restaurant/gas station, two ceramic shops, an auction company and a construction company that she owned with her husband Joe. She also wrote several books about her life and growing up in the 1930s. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy! She spent many hours playing with them and telling them stories of her childhood, which they treasure. LaRose had a great sense of humor! There was never a dull moment at Mammaw's house. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Bradfordsville, where she taught Sunday School, Bible School, served as Sunday School superintendent, sang in the choir and worshipped her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. LaRose loved her church and everyone there. To say she will be missed is an enormous understatement. Her friends and family will always remember her smile and the love and kindness she gave to everyone. We were all blessed to have been a part of her life and to have her be such a special part of ours.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Old Liberty Cemetery. Rev. Robert Barr officiated.

Pallbearers were Joe Tungate, Charlie Tungate, Amanda Wood, Austin Tungate, Charlie Tungate, Ethan Wood, and Rusty Wood.

Honorary pallbearers were Layla Wood, Kaden and Charlee Tungate, Jayla Burton, Kayedence Davila, and Kamden and Kayeslynn Haley.

Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

