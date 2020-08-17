1/
Robert A. Turner
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert A. Turner, 50, Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on Feb. 27, 1970 in Lebanon.
He was preceded in death by: his father, John Henry Turner.
Survivors include: his son, Robert Austin Turner of Lexington; daughter, Avery Turner of Lebanon; mother, Betty Skaggs Turner of Lebanon.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Ryder Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Bradley Mattingly, Jim Skaggs, John Skaggs Jr., Jonathan Hanlon, Chance Smith and Johnny Hornback.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved