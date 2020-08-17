Robert A. Turner, 50, Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on Feb. 27, 1970 in Lebanon.

He was preceded in death by: his father, John Henry Turner.

Survivors include: his son, Robert Austin Turner of Lexington; daughter, Avery Turner of Lebanon; mother, Betty Skaggs Turner of Lebanon.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Ryder Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Bradley Mattingly, Jim Skaggs, John Skaggs Jr., Jonathan Hanlon, Chance Smith and Johnny Hornback.

Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

